Woman arrested after intruders kill man, take baby from home, police in Mississippi say

One of the suspect was arrested at a gas station, and the baby was safely recovered at the same...
One of the suspect was arrested at a gas station, and the baby was safely recovered at the same location, police said.(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 10:05 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT/Gray News) - A 42-year-old man is dead after intruders kicked down the door of a home Wednesday night in Jackson, police said.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. on Jayne Avenue and Willaman Street.

Jackson police said a 23-year-old woman, along with three men, all wearing masks, kicked down the back door, robbed the residents and killed a man before taking a 10-month-old baby at gunpoint.

Police told media sources that the man was shot to death.

Investigators said one of the suspects, 23-year-old Jazmyn Johnson, was arrested at a gas station, and the baby was safely recovered at the same location.

Johnson was charged with capital murder, armed robbery of an individual, burglary of an occupied dwelling and kidnapping.

More charges and additional arrests are expected for the other suspects.

Copyright 2023 WLBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-70 RV WRECK
Accident involving overturned RV on I-70 leads to traffic delays
FILE
Gary Woodland, U.S. Open champ, scheduled for brain surgery
Jose J. Arteaga
TPD arrests Shunga trail assault suspect
FILE
Events to honor Labor Day in 2023
Carles Ford, Francesca Finan
Drugs, damage found during North Topeka break in land 2 in jail

Latest News

FILE - The bus was traveling eastbound on Route 32 near Interstate 95 in the Savage, Maryland,...
A wrong-way crash with a Greyhound bus leaves 1 dead, 18 injured in Maryland
13 NEWS demonstrates how not to park in downtown Topeka on Aug. 31, 2023.
Drivers warned of tickets if downtown Topeka parking change disregarded
Crews used an excavator Thursday morning to knock down a portion of the former Relax Inn at...
Demolition continuing Thursday on former Relax Inn hotel in west Topeka
Kansas State University is helping students start degrees in the STEM fields of science,...
K-State education program helps students start degrees in STEM fields
Don Goulding, 68, hit the jackpot running errands after work this summer.
Jackpot winner says lottery ticket was best birthday present he ever bought himself