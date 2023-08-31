Wednesday’s Child - Tenelle

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - This week’s Wednesday’s Child is a teenage boy who would love to find a forever family.

Lori Hutchinson introduces us to 16-year-old Tenelle. Friends describe him as caring, kind and very helpful. He’s also respectful of others.

Tenelle has a fun side. He loves to watch funny videos – plus he likes to ride his bike and play video games. Going to school is another favorite. He especially likes science because he finds it interesting.

Kids in foster care can feel like they’re going in circles, but adoption can stop that motion and give direction.

Tenelle would like to be adopted by a family who will support him and give unconditional love. He needs stability, consistency – and a structured routine. Most of all, he needs a home he can call his own.

If you can give a child a family of their own, call Adopt Kansas Kids at 855-236-7857 or go to adoptkskids.org. They also feature kids on the Adopt Kansas Kids Facebook page. They have photos and bios of all the kids, plus ways to take that first step toward providing a child with a place to call home.

