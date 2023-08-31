Washburn student-athletes receive free mental health care from fellow students

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - For the past decade, student-athletes at Washburn University have received mental health care at no cost from grad students at Washburn’s Psychology Department. In exchange, the psychology students get opportunities to have hands-on experience while in school.

The students teach five primary “mental skills” utilized to enhance sport performance: Motivation, goal-setting, positive self-statements, visualization and mindfulness. The grad students are enrolled in a masters program so the students can receive practice in clinical skills that compare to the “mental skills”.

“It helps,” Washburn’s men’s and women’s Track & Field head coach Cameron Babb said. “It helps them get prepared correctly and it helps them get their body in the right state.”

“A lot of the tools and exercises that the Psychology Department has helped our kids with have really helped them stay organized,” Washburn’s head tennis coach Kirby Ronning added. “They don’t get too off track and they’re able to really focus themselves.

According to Associate Professor of Psychology Dr. Dave Provorse, the idea began when former Assistant Athletic Director Britt Lauritsen and Head Athletic Trainer Kirsten Todd pushed it towards the Psychology Department following recommendations from the NCAA to improve access to mental health resources for student-athletes.

Dr. Provorse added that not only has the resource influenced student-athletes to get help if needed, but so have professional athletes who have spoken out about their mental health, such as Simone Biles, Michael Phelps and Naomi Osaka.

