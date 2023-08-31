Washburn Rural High School named best public school in Shawnee Co.

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A recent report has named Washburn Rural High School as the best public high school in Shawnee County and the 21st best high school in Kansas.

A new report from U.S. News & World Report has ranked Washburn Rural High School as the best high school in Shawnee Co. among public schools. The report was published on Monday, Aug. 28.

Washburn Rural noted that rankings are based on a variety of indicators including state assessments and graduation rates.

Schools from Kansas that made the national list of top 110 schools include Sumner Academy of Arts and Science in Kansas City, at 110th.

Local high schools that made the statewide rankings include:

6. Rock Creek High School

10. Manhattan High School

16. Lawrence Free State High School

17. Holton High School

21. Washburn Rural High School

25. Lawrence High School

33. Shawnee Heights High School

38. Wamego High School

40. Lebo High School

41. Jefferson West High School

44. Jefferson County North High School

52. Onaga Senior High School

53. Lawrence Virtual School

54. Centralia High School

60. Southern Coffey County High School

66. Clay Center Community High School

73. Topeka High School

79. Jackson Heights High School and Middle School

84. Junction City Sr. High School

90. Frankfort High School

96. Seaman High School

For the full list of rankings for Kansas public high schools, click HERE.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.