Washburn Rural High School named best public school in Shawnee Co.

By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 8:26 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A recent report has named Washburn Rural High School as the best public high school in Shawnee County and the 21st best high school in Kansas.

A new report from U.S. News & World Report has ranked Washburn Rural High School as the best high school in Shawnee Co. among public schools. The report was published on Monday, Aug. 28.

Washburn Rural noted that rankings are based on a variety of indicators including state assessments and graduation rates.

Schools from Kansas that made the national list of top 110 schools include Sumner Academy of Arts and Science in Kansas City, at 110th.

Local high schools that made the statewide rankings include:

  • 6. Rock Creek High School
  • 10. Manhattan High School
  • 16. Lawrence Free State High School
  • 17. Holton High School
  • 21. Washburn Rural High School
  • 25. Lawrence High School
  • 33. Shawnee Heights High School
  • 38. Wamego High School
  • 40. Lebo High School
  • 41. Jefferson West High School
  • 44. Jefferson County North High School
  • 52. Onaga Senior High School
  • 53. Lawrence Virtual School
  • 54. Centralia High School
  • 60. Southern Coffey County High School
  • 66. Clay Center Community High School
  • 73. Topeka High School
  • 79. Jackson Heights High School and Middle School
  • 84. Junction City Sr. High School
  • 90. Frankfort High School
  • 96. Seaman High School

For the full list of rankings for Kansas public high schools, click HERE.

