Warming up into this weekend

Temperatures near 100 by Labor Day
By Daniel McDonald
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 5:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Dry conditions are expected to continue temperatures will be rising up slowly but steadily over the next several days

High temperatures for Thursday will reach in to the upper 80s to potentially the lower 90s for much of the region, showing a bit of an increase from the last several days. Humidity will remain fairly low, but will definitely feel a little bit stronger than the days prior.

Skies will also contain a bit of a hazy tint to them, as wildfire smoke from the Pacific Northwest/Canada is still filtering into the atmosphere. This is not of concern to NE Kansas, or other regions in the Midwest, but something to be aware of as you may notice the difference with outdoor conditions.

Temperatures will go from warm to downright hot this weekend as another heat wave is in store for NE Kansas. The intensity of this heat wave will be nowhere near as strong as what we saw just two weeks prior, but will contain temperatures in the middle to upper 90s, potentially the triple digits in some spots. Some good news is that humidity looks to be low during this time, even more so than prior heat waves. Feels like temperatures of 110+ are NOT in the forecast!

Despite temperatures changing over the next several days hour, rainfall outlook remains the same - bone for at least the next 3 to 4 days, with a chance of slightly increasing as we head towards the start of next week.

