TPD arrests Shunga trail assault suspect

(MGN)
By Jerick Tafoya
Updated: 39 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is in custody for multiple charges including aggravated battery and rape.

On August 17, the Topeka Police Department (TPD) was requested to investigate an incident reported to Shawnee County Park Police on August 15. The Topeka Fire Department (TFD) also responded.

It was alleged that an individual assaulted another individual. The victim was taken to a local hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

As a result of the investigation, Jose J. Arteaga, 30, of Topeka, was arrested and booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections on the following charges:

  • Rape
  • Aggravated criminal sodomy
  • Aggravated battery

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is encouraged to email telltpd@topeka.org or contact the Topeka Police Criminal Investigation Bureau at 785-368-9400. Anonymous tips can be made by calling Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007. You can also make anonymous tips online at www.p3tips.com/128.

