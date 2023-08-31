Topeka Zoo invites community to 90th birthday celebration

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka zoo is throwing a birthday party - and everyone is invited!

The zoo turns 90-years old.

Cynthia McCarvel with the Topeka Zoo and Shelby Revelle with Compass Marketing visited Eye on NE Kansas to share details of the celebration.

The Topeka Zoo 90th Birthday Celebration will be held Saturday, Sept. 2. They’ll have free admission that day, but will accept food donations for Harvesters as gifts.

People will enjoy activities, special animal talks, feedings, giveaways, and performances by Ballet Midwest. The first 90 families to arrive will receive $5 Topeka Zoo gift cards, while the first 150 guests in line at 11 a.m. at the giraffes and lorikeets will be able to feed them for free.

The birthday bash will be followed by the annual Brew at the Zoo. It takes place from 6 to 9 p.m. Sept. 16. Tickets are available at topekazoo.org.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.