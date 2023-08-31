Smoking engine, power cut to cockpit cause plane to crash near Wichita airport

FILE
FILE(MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 7:24 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - A smoking engine and a power disruption to the cockpit caused a plane to crash in a field near the Wichita airport.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 12:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 30, emergency crews were called to 1100 S. Hoover St., near the Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport, in Wichita with reports of a small plane crash.

When first responders arrived, they said they found a 1962 Cessna fixed-wing single-engine plane had departed Eisenhower Airport. The control tower then reported smoke coming from the plane’s engine.

KHP noted that the pilot, Lee S. McLeod, 42, of Anaheim, Cali., reported the plane then lost power. The aircraft crashed into a field northeast of the runway.

Officials indicated that McLeod and his passengers, Joseph R. Bertapelle, 40, of Derby, and Yohon S. Sinclair, 35, of Wichita, all escaped the crash with no injuries.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-70 RV WRECK
Accident involving overturned RV on I-70 leads to traffic delays
FLE - Gary Woodland watches his tee shot on the fourth hole during the second round of the...
Gary Woodland, U.S. Open champ, scheduled for brain surgery
Jose J. Arteaga
TPD arrests Shunga trail assault suspect
FILE
Events to honor Labor Day in 2023
Carles Ford, Francesca Finan
Drugs, damage found during North Topeka break in land 2 in jail

Latest News

FILE - Fentanyl
Man found hiding in basement after missing fentanyl death court appearance
Warming up into the weekend
Warming up into this weekend
Secretary of the Army Christine Wormuth visits Fort Riley for the first time
Improving barracks and housing for 1ID Soldiers and families is a top quality of life priority...
Secretary of the Army Christine Wormuth visits Fort Riley for the first time