Smoking engine, power cut to cockpit cause plane to crash near Wichita airport

WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - A smoking engine and a power disruption to the cockpit caused a plane to crash in a field near the Wichita airport.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 12:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 30, emergency crews were called to 1100 S. Hoover St., near the Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport, in Wichita with reports of a small plane crash.

When first responders arrived, they said they found a 1962 Cessna fixed-wing single-engine plane had departed Eisenhower Airport. The control tower then reported smoke coming from the plane’s engine.

KHP noted that the pilot, Lee S. McLeod, 42, of Anaheim, Cali., reported the plane then lost power. The aircraft crashed into a field northeast of the runway.

Officials indicated that McLeod and his passengers, Joseph R. Bertapelle, 40, of Derby, and Yohon S. Sinclair, 35, of Wichita, all escaped the crash with no injuries.

