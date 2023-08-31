Shawnee County Commission deferred action on Oakland pool selection

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee County Commission met to discuss action to be taken on the Oakland Pool selection as well as other agenda items during its scheduled meeting.

On Thursday, Aug. 31, commissioners made the decision to defer for two more weeks on selecting a design for the Oakland Pool saying they will need to evaluate funding. The design that was picked was the Family Pool design, which is estimated to cost $4.5 to $4.7 million but the budget for the project was slated for $4 million.

The Commission has $8 million available but commissioners want to use $4 million of that money toward the Oakland Pool and the rest toward other projects, such as Dornwood, Shawnee County’s Family Park, and create more projects for underserved communities.

“Personally, I would like to see something going on in Montara,” said Aaron Mays, Shawnee County Commissioner. “You know, we talk about underserved community. The folks in Oakland are saying Garfield is too far. The closest pool to Montara is 9 1/2 miles. I mean, in that neighborhood there are a thousand houses out there and most of them have kids in them.”

Also during the meeting, Shawnee County Commissioners approved restructuring the shoreline and installing rip-rap at Horseshoe Bend, a park on 45th St., because the eroded banks are getting dangerously close to the walking trail.

