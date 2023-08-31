Secretary of the Army Christine Wormuth visits Fort Riley for the first time

FORT RILEY, Kan. (WIBW) - Fort Riley welcomed some special guests to base today.

Secretary of the Army Christine Wormuth and Kansas Sen. Jerry Moran visited the Fort Riley installation and the 1st Infantry Division. They toured multiple areas of the installation, such as the Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention (SHARP) Fusion Center, the Mission Training Camp/Command Post Exercise, Fort Riley 4+2 barracks, and other areas of Fort Riley.

The topic areas of focus were: soldiers and Fort Riley’s quality of life focus and the Fort Riley 4+2 Barracks.

The Secretary of the Army and Sen. Moran got a better understanding of the quality of life for our Soldiers and the amenities available on the installation. A low area unemployment rate of 3.1 percent means those spouses who want jobs can find them. Homes around the installation are safe and affordable: the area’s cost of living and crime rate are lower than the national average. The installation has many resources available for parents: six child development centers, two school-age centers, and a middle school teen program.

”We want to make sure that our soldiers have a good quality of life. I think I know the moms and dads and grandparents around the country are going to be a lot more supportive of their sons and daughters joining the army if they know that they’re going to have good places to live, that they’re going to be well paid, that they’re are going to have good healthcare, so things like these modernize barracks and operation victory wellness I think to go directly to that,” said Wormuth.

Improving barracks and housing for 1ID Soldiers and families is a top quality of life priority for all senior leaders. Fort Riley utilized an Army-approved Restoration and Modernization (R&M) project to renovate four barracks from legacy Army Standard Barracks into a designed Modified 4+2 Barracks.

Wormuth also mentioned she was blown away by the amount of training opportunities on base.

