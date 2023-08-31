Rise in transmissible diseases pushes wildlife experts to meet with public

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A rise in transmissible diseases has pushed wildlife experts in Kansas to meet with the public about baiting and feeding.

Due to growing concerns about the rise in cases of transmissible diseases among wildlife, the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks says its biologists have started a multi-year effort to explore issues of baiting and feeding. This has been identified as the leading cause of unnatural congregations of wildlife and the spread of disease at faster than normal rates.

KDWP said biologists and disease experts first started to discuss the matter with the public through a panel presentation that featured subject matter experts. The 2-hour presentation will now be followed by a series of informational forums to start on Sept. 21.

In these forums, KDWP noted that biologists and members of the community will gather input from the public and share the latest in research and best management practices. During the first meeting, staff from K-State Research and Extension will moderate.

The Department indicated that its first “Informational Forum on Baiting and Feeding Wildlife” will costar K-State Research and Extension and will be held between 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. in the lot on the southwest corner of Claflin Rd. and Mid-Campus Dr. and will then proceed to the Leadership Studies Building in Room 114 of McVay Towne Hall.

While biologists and experts intend to make baiting and disease transmission a regular discussion at formal meetings, KDWP said it is important to note that no official regulation changes have been recommended or are planned. Baiting wildlife remains legal on all private lands.

