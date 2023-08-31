Resurfacing project begins on K-16, K-79 in Pottawatomie and Jackson Counties

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Transportation is beginning a resurfacing project on K-16 and K-79 in Pottawatomie and Jackson counties.

KDOT officials said the construction will begin Friday, Sept. 1. The work will cover approximately 18 miles of K-16 from U.S. 75 in Holton to the K-63 Junction, and approximately three miles of K-79 from the K-16 junction to Circleville.

KDOT officials indicated the contractor will begin at U.S. 75 and work west to K-79 where they will shift north to Circleville. When complete, they will return to K-16 and proceed west to K-63. Work will be done in smaller sections to reduce the impact to motorists.

According to officials with KDOT, traffic will be reduced to one lane in the active work zone and directed by a pilot car and flaggers. Drivers should plan for delays of up to 15 minutes.

KDOT officials said work will take place during daylight hours Monday through Friday. It is expected to be complete by early October, depending on weather.

Bettis Asphalt & Construction, of Topeka, is the contractor on the combined $3.5 million projects.

KDOT officials urge motorists to drive alert and obey the warning signs when approaching and driving through a highway work zone. To stay aware of highway construction projects across Kansas, visit www.kandrive.org or call 5-1-1.

