Residents evicted from Topeka’s Travelers Inn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - ”This is my home. I mean I know a lot of people in Topeka doesn’t like it, but this is my home. This has been my home for 11 years and I just think what he’s doing is wrong.,” said Larry White.

Residents of the Travelers Inn are now scrambling for another place to live after being evicted from the Topeka hotel Wednesday.

“We’ve just been rushing around trying to find somewhere since we’ve been trying to save money to go somewhere like they told us to.”

They said they are unclear as to why they are being forced to leave when they feel like they have done nothing wrong.

“About an hour ago the police told me that we had to be out of here by 5:00 and I don’t know why. We didn’t have time to save money. We barely had enough time to save very much money.”

Executive director of Housing & Credit Counsling, Inc. Teresa Baker said the law leaves the tenants no room for recourse.

“This is a very sad situation for them. They’ve done nothing wrong. They’ve paid their weekly rent. So it’s very unfortunate, there’s unfortunately not a lot of things that they can do.”

Baker said landlords don’t need a reason to evict.

“You do not have to provide a reason for evicting someone,” Baker explained. “Unless it’s for non-payment of rent, but this is for not renewing a lease. So really this lease that they had, this verbal, written agreement renews automatically unless someone cancels that. Which the landlord is doing that.”

Larry White said these circumstances left him with more questions than solutions as he tries to plan his next steps.

“What can we do about this? Cause my wife is disabled. She gets two checks a month and she’s disabled and we can’t be out here because I have no where else to go,” White said.

Earlier this August, the Kansas Department of Agriculture revoked the hotel’s lodging license due to a number of health hazards.

They said the hotel could not rent to any new guests, but did not order anyone be evicted.

