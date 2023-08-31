Motorcycle driver dies after bike flips along I-70 in Western Kansas

FILE
FILE(MGN JPG w/ Credits)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 1:41 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOVE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A motorcycle driver has died after his bike flipped along I-70 in Western Kansas just before Labor Day weekend.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 31, emergency crews were called to mile marker 88.8 along eastbound I-70 - about four miles west of K-23 - with reports of a single-vehicle collision.

When first responders arrived, they said they found a 2002 Honda Goldwing motorcycle driven by Seve Alan Ziegler, 69, of Goodland, had been hauling a trailer headed east on the interstate in the passing lane.

As Ziegler merged back into the right lane, KHP said he lost control of the bike and veered toward the median. The bike flipped with Ziegler still on it and crashed into the median.

KHP said Ziegler was pronounced deceased at the scene. It is not known if he was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-70 RV WRECK
Accident involving overturned RV on I-70 leads to traffic delays
FILE
Gary Woodland, U.S. Open champ, scheduled for brain surgery
Jose J. Arteaga
TPD arrests Shunga trail assault suspect
FILE
Events to honor Labor Day in 2023
Carles Ford, Francesca Finan
Drugs, damage found during North Topeka break in land 2 in jail

Latest News

KDA officials said Cattlemen from Chile traveled to Kansas and visited Fink Beef Genetics in...
KDA hosts trade missions focused on beef cattle genetics, livestock equipment
FILE
Rise in transmissible diseases pushes wildlife experts to meet with public
The American Red Cross is sharing safety tips as Kansans participate in Labor Day weekend...
American Red Cross shares Labor Day weekend tips for driving and water safety
Baby longhorn calf born at Cowtown.
Longhorn calf born at Old Cowtown Museum