Motorcycle driver dies after bike flips along I-70 in Western Kansas

GOVE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A motorcycle driver has died after his bike flipped along I-70 in Western Kansas just before Labor Day weekend.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 31, emergency crews were called to mile marker 88.8 along eastbound I-70 - about four miles west of K-23 - with reports of a single-vehicle collision.

When first responders arrived, they said they found a 2002 Honda Goldwing motorcycle driven by Seve Alan Ziegler, 69, of Goodland, had been hauling a trailer headed east on the interstate in the passing lane.

As Ziegler merged back into the right lane, KHP said he lost control of the bike and veered toward the median. The bike flipped with Ziegler still on it and crashed into the median.

KHP said Ziegler was pronounced deceased at the scene. It is not known if he was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

