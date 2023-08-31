KHP urges drivers to obey traffic laws during Labor Day weekend

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Highway Patrol is urging drivers to obey traffic laws during Labor Day weekend as they participate in an enforcement campaign.

KHP officials said excessive speed, inattention and impaired driving are leading causes of traffic crashes. Troopers will be on the roadways enforcing Kansas laws and available to assist motorists.

KHP officials indicated they are participating in the annual Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign and will have additional enforcement to keep Kansas roadway safe and reduce the number of severity of crashes. It is everyone’s responsibility to travel safely, so they encourage everyone to plan ahead for their celebrations.

“As the summer travel season ends, the Kansas Highway Patrol will be working to ensure our travelers make it to their destinations safely. As you celebrate the upcoming Labor Day weekend, we urge everyone to have a sober driver or use a rideshare service if you have consumed alcohol or any impairing substance,” said Captain Candice Breshears.

KHP officials said if Kansans are traveling for the Labor Day holiday, the Patrol offers the following tips:

Always wear your seatbelt every trip, every time. It’s your best defense against impaired drivers.

Check your vehicle’s condition, including tires, fluid levels and mechanical equipment.

Check road conditions at kandrive.org to look for construction or delays on your route.

Allow plenty of time to arrive at your destination.

Buckle up and make sure your children are in the appropriately fitted child safety seats. Have an emergency kit in your vehicle with essentials such as water, flashlights, chargers, and non-perishable food.

Always have a sober driver before you drink alcohol away from home or take a sober ride to and from the location if you will be consuming alcohol. Remember, this is your decision.

Before you take a new prescription medication, check your medication for driving warnings.

Before you choose to drive impaired, think about your family, friends, coworkers, and neighbors.

The Patrol officials noted they wish safe travels to everyone driving on the state’s roadways. If you need assistance on a Kansas highway, call KHP for assistance at *47 (*HP), or for those traveling on the Kansas Turnpike, call *582 (*KTA).

