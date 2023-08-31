KDA hosts trade missions focused on beef cattle genetics, livestock equipment

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Department of Agriculture hosted trade missions this summer focused on beef cattle genetics and livestock equipment.

Kansas Department of Agriculture (KDA) officials said during trade missions, Kansas farmers, ranchers and agribusinesses work together to build relationships and expand international marketing opportunities for Kansas goods and services in foreign markets.

“Building trade is all about building relationships, and that’s exactly what Kansas cattlemen have had the opportunity to do over the past few months,” said Suzanne Ryan-Numrich, KDA international trade director. “Through these recent trade missions, Kansans have had the opportunity to market purebred beef cattle genetics and livestock equipment while building their global networks.”

KDA officials indicated the week of Aug. 28, they hosted six cattlemen from Chile who were looking for purebred beef cattle genetics. While in Kansas, the team visited Ohlde Cattle Company, Palmer; Fink Beef Genetics, Randolph; Mill Brae Ranch, Maple Hill; Mushrush Ranch, Strong City; Geiger Cattle, Troy; and the American Angus Association in St. Joseph, Mo.

“These trade mission participants have progressive operations and are continually working to improve their herds through improved genetics. We were honored to host them in Kansas during their search for high-quality beef genetics,” said Secretary of Agriculture Mike Beam.

KDA officials indicated they also hosted a beef genetics trade team from Argentina in June 2023. During their two-week tour through America’s heartland, the trade team spent three days in Kansas visiting No-Bull Enterprises and Callicrate Cattle Co., St. Francis; Mushrush Ranches, Strong City; and Kansas State University, Manhattan. The trade team’s ranch visits allowed them to look for beef genetics that would fit across a variety of environments in Argentina.

“They are looking for cattle that are easy fleshing and low maintenance while providing calving ease and eye appeal,” stated Santiago Debernardi, Select Sires Argentina, who helped select producers to bring to Kansas.

For producers who raise purebred cattle and are interested in exporting, KDA officials said currently recruiting for an outbound mission to Mexico. On October 24-28, 2023, KDA will be traveling to Guadalajara, Mexico, to visit ranches and attend Expo Ganadera Jalisco to network and promote U.S. beef cattle genetics during an educational seminar. Up to three Kansas producers will be selected to participate in the trade mission — applications are currently being accepted until September 5. More information, including an application, can be found at agriculture.ks.gov/international.

KDA officials noted it is the mission of KDA to support all facets of agriculture, including lending support to those who wish to market and sell agricultural products domestically and internationally. Trade missions from Argentina and Chile and the outbound trade mission to Mexico are possible through KDA’s membership in U.S. Livestock Genetics Export, Inc. (USLGE) with USDA Market Access Program funding.

For more information, KDA officials said to contact Suzanne Ryan-Numrich at Suzanne.Numrich@ks.gov or 785-564-6704.

