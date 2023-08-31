Kansas women’s basketball releases non-conference schedule

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The WNIT Champions will take the court in a few short months and here are some of those matchups.

Kansas will play 11 non-conference games, with five of those to be played at Allen Fieldhouse, while six are on the road or at a neutral site. The Jayhawks will host former conference foe Nebraska, travel to Power 5 opponents Penn State and Texas A&M and hit the road to continue an in-state series with Wichita State. Additionally, Kansas will compete at the inaugural Cayman Islands Classic and face nationally-ranked opponents in Virginia Tech and UConn.

“One glance at our non-conference schedule and it won’t take long to see we are challenging our team and program at the highest level,” Schneider said per a release. “Whether at home, on the road, or at a neutral site, we will find out a lot about our potential strengths and the areas we must improve prior to starting Big 12 play.”

2023-2024 Kansas women's basketball non-conference schedule (Kansas Athletics)

The Jayhawks finished 25-11 last season Kansas returns four starters from that team, led by All-Big 12 First Team selections Taiyanna Jackson and Zakiyah Franklin, and three-time All-Big 12 honoree Holly Kersgieter. KU has won at least 20 games and advanced to the postseason in each of the past two seasons.

