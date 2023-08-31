K-State QB Will Howard still gets chills helping mother battling cancer

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Howard burst onto the scene last year for the Wildcats but it’s not just his play on the field that’s successful, using his platform has also took off.

A story that caught Howard’s attention out of Charleston West Virginia. Sa’Quaia Walker was diagnosed with Stage 2 breast cancer at 29 in 2021 and now it’s progressed to Stage 4 cancer. Her son Genesis was diagnosed with severe autism spectrum disorder earlier this year too.

It’s all through the website called Champsraise which was created in January of 2022 by a Charleston, West Virginia native where Walker is from. The organization partners with nonprofits for athletes and that’s where Howard’s NIL company he works with called Limitless presented the opportunity to help raise money and it was a no-brainer.

“It was so cool to meet her because I had heard so much about her and when I met her face-to-face, she was just a nice, infectious personality and so sweet. It almost brought a tear to my eye. I was so happy I was able to do something for her,” Howard said.

Walker had to quit her job and homeschool Genesis to take him to therapy and doctor appointments. Even though she has been through a lot, you could never tell.

“It gives me chills because she had no idea who I was and to be able to be a complete stranger to somebody and still be able to have that effect and impact on somebody, it meant the world,” Howard said.

Howard isn’t the only one as his teammate Hayden Gillum is helping a 15-year-old girl named Katie Price battling cancer for the second time, through the same organization.

“That’s really cool to see and that’s the team that we are,” Howard said. “We have so many good people in this place and building and everybody wants to use this platform as college athletes for a bigger and better cause.”

A simple message that could make an impact forever.

“I love doing things like this, this is really why I do what I do and just to be able to have a positive impact around me and those less fortunate than I am and we are, it was an awesome experience,” Howard said.

So far they’ve raised over $5,500 dollars and Howard can’t thank K-State nation enough for supporting this cause and he hopes to stay in contact with Walker and her family.

To find out how to donate, click here.

