K-State to launch ‘exceptionally successful’ teacher pathway program statewide

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State University’s College of Education is launching a program statewide in pursuit of recruiting more teachers.

“The crisis in teacher vacancy is not unusual in our state or the United States and we’ve been very pleased that a project called KSTEP-Up has been able to take local talent undergraduates, paraprofessionals to become, to be part of a pathway to becoming teachers from Liberal High School through Seward County and then to K-State online,” said Tonnie Martinez, assistant professor in the College of Education at K-State.

The Kansas Statewide Teacher Education Pathway for Underserved and Place-bound Students, or KSTEP-Up, is a site-based teacher pathway program. Faculty in the College of Education were awarded a $1.6 million Teacher Quality Partnership grant from the U.S. Department of Education in 2018 to fund the program with partners Seward County Community College and USD 480 Liberal Public Schools. The program has produced more than a 600% increase in students pursuing education degrees at a community college in southwest Kansas.

KSTEP-Up begins with a teacher pathway program in high school and transitions to the local community college, where students earn an associate degree and then move seamlessly into online education courses through K-State. The game-changing element of the program is a one-year residency in a school district that culminates in a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from K-State.

“We have been pleasantly surprised at how well this has been received and as soon as communities realize that the project is in their communities where our student teaching and our field experiences are done in local schools so keeping people in their own communities and training them in their local schools being mentored by their local teachers means their ready to hire as soon as they graduate that’s our goal, we’re seeing it work and we’re really excited about that,” said Martinez.

In 2018, 18 individuals participated in the program. Today, 126 future teachers in Liberal are preparing to be elementary classroom teachers. Todd Goodson, associate dean of the College of Education at K-State, said the grant provided an opportunity for a proof of concept, and now that the pilot project in Liberal is ending, other community colleges are eager to partner.

“We are the largest teacher preparation program in Kansas and we have a long history of working with students who come here and are part of our residential program, but we also know that is not enough to satisfy the need across the state and we know there are lots of people, talented people, bright people who aren’t coming to Manhattan and we need to take our programs out to them and partnership with our community colleges and that’s our goal here,” said Goodson.

The program is set to receive its second grant in October to increase partnerships with Topeka, Independence, and Coffeyville.

