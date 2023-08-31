Jackpot winner says lottery ticket was best birthday present he ever bought himself

Don Goulding, 68, hit the jackpot running errands after work this summer.
Don Goulding, 68, hit the jackpot running errands after work this summer.(Pennsylvania Lottery)
By Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 11:05 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT PLEASANT, Pa. (Gray News) – A man in Pennsylvania hit the jackpot running errands after work this summer.

Don Goulding Sr., 68, won $1.06 million in the Match 6 Lotto drawing on July 13.

“I opened my tablet and saw that I got all six numbers! I must have looked at the ticket eight times to see if I was hallucinating. I couldn’t sleep that night,” Goulding told Pennsylvania Lottery officials.

Goulding, a part-time auto parts delivery driver, said he won around the time of his birthday.

“It was the best birthday present I ever bought myself,” he said in a press conference.

He was so excited to tell a friend who just so happened to be walking by his home at the time he found out he won.

“She was shocked,” he said. “She said, ‘Oh my gosh! I’ve never seen that before.’”

The next day he went back to the store where he bought the winning ticket and told them they “sold a winner last night.”

Goulding said the money will help him with retirement and allow him to go fishing more.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-70 RV WRECK
Accident involving overturned RV on I-70 leads to traffic delays
FILE
Gary Woodland, U.S. Open champ, scheduled for brain surgery
Jose J. Arteaga
TPD arrests Shunga trail assault suspect
FILE
Events to honor Labor Day in 2023
Carles Ford, Francesca Finan
Drugs, damage found during North Topeka break in land 2 in jail

Latest News

FILE - The bus was traveling eastbound on Route 32 near Interstate 95 in the Savage, Maryland,...
A wrong-way crash with a Greyhound bus leaves 1 dead, 18 injured in Maryland
13 NEWS demonstrates how not to park in downtown Topeka on Aug. 31, 2023.
Drivers warned of tickets if downtown Topeka parking change disregarded
Crews used an excavator Thursday morning to knock down a portion of the former Relax Inn at...
Demolition continuing Thursday on former Relax Inn hotel in west Topeka
Kansas State University is helping students start degrees in the STEM fields of science,...
K-State education program helps students start degrees in STEM fields