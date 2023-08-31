Investigation opened after cash stolen from registers at Manhattan Walmart

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - An investigation has been opened after $1,330 in cash was stolen from registers in the Manhattan Walmart.

The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 2:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 30, law enforcement officials were called to the Manhattan Walmart in the 100 block of Bluemont Ave. with reports of a theft.

When RCPD arrived, officials said employees reported a 21-year-old woman had stolen about $1,330 in cash from the registers. The crime is alleged to have occurred between Aug. 16 and 19.

As of Thursday, no arrests have been made in the case and no further suspect information has been released.

Anyone with information about the incident should report it to RCPD at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

