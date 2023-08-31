Emergency officials to educate public on preparedness at Kansas State Fair

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emergency officials will educate the public on preparedness on Monday, Sept. 11 at the Kansas State Fair in Hutchinson, Kan.

The Kansas Division of Emergency Management officials said visitors at the Kansas State Fair will learn how to better prepare and protect themselves from tornadoes, fires, floods and other natural and man-made disasters during Kansas Preparedness Day.

The Kansas Division of Emergency Management officials said Governor Laura Kelly signed a proclamation on Aug. 25 designating September as Kansas Preparedness Month.

“Our state and local emergency responders do a wonderful job of helping people affected by a disaster,” said Angee Morgan, deputy director at the Kansas Division of Emergency Management. “However, it takes time for them to be on the scene and help everyone, particularly if it is a catastrophic event like a tornado. So, the best way to survive a disaster is to plan ahead and be prepared to be on your own for a minimum of three days. This is why we always urge Kansans to make an emergency kit for their home and vehicles, and devise and practice an emergency plan.”

According to Kansas Division of Emergency Management officials, information tables and displays of emergency vehicles will be set up from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. near the Administration Building inside the entrance of Gate E-1 to provide disaster preparedness and public safety information. The public may also register for prize drawings and kids can play Preparedness Bingo.

Kansas Division of Emergency Management officials said agencies and organizations participating in the Kansas Preparedness Day event include the Adjutant General’s Department/Kansas Division of Emergency Management/Kansas National Guard, Kansas Highway Patrol, State Fire Marshal’s Office, Kansas Forest Service, Hutchinson Fire Department, Reno County Sheriff’s Office, Reno County Emergency Management Office, Reno County Community Emergency Response Team, Reno County Health Department, Kansas Search and Rescue Dog Association, National Weather Service, Federal Emergency Management Agency, American Red Cross and the Salvation Army.

Kansas Division of Emergency Management officials noted Sept. 11 is Dillons’ Dollar Day at the Fair; admission is $1 or free with a Dillons’ card.

During Preparedness Month in September, the Kansas Division of Emergency Management said they are also reminding the public to take part in its monthly online “Preparedness Challenge,” as well as, virtual classes, chats and challenges at www.facebook/KansasEmergency. Additional information on disaster kits and family preparedness can be found HERE.

