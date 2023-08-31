Drivers warned of tickets if downtown Topeka parking change disregarded

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Drivers have been warned they will be ticketed if they disregard a new change to parking in downtown Topeka.

On Thursday morning, Aug. 31, Shawnee County officials told 13 NEWS that a change has come to parking in downtown Topeka and tickets will start to be issued.

On the east side of the 700 and 600 blocks of Quincy St., vehicles are required to park in the parking stalls, which are closest to the sidewalk and while bikers use the lane between the parking spots and the lanes of traffic. The west side of the street has seen a change.

Those headed in this direction will notice the bike lane is now switched to the side of the street closest to the sidewalk while vehicles are expected to park in the stalls between the bike lane and the lanes of traffic.

County officials told 13 NEWS that city workers are set to ticket those who park in the bike lane on the west side of the street and drivers should be aware. Meanwhile, bikers should keep an eye out for sewage grates in the lane.

Officials did not release a reason for the change.

