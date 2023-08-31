Demolition continuing Thursday on former Relax Inn hotel in west Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Demolition was continuing Thursday morning on a former hotel along the Wanamaker Corridor in west Topeka.

Crews around 10:30 a.m. Thursday were using a large excavator to knock down the east building of the former Relax Inn at 1224 S.W. Wanamaker.

The hotel had been the site of several fires and numerous city code violations in recent years after it had closed.

Earlier this year, a fire occurred around 12:15 a.m. on June 1 at the hotel, which was vacant and had no working utilities.

Another fire occurred at the vacant hotel around 6:30 p.m. Feb. 24, when flames were found coming from the property. The Topeka Fire Department brought that blaze under control in about a half-hour.

Another Relax Inn is located at 3802 S.W. Topeka Blvd.

