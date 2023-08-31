Delia plans dedication for new artwork

Artist Garrett Larson shared the story behind the artwork he created for the community of Delia. It will be dedicated Sept. 10.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A local artist is using his talents to brighten the small town of Delia.

Garrett Larson visited Eye on NE Kansas to tell us about his work, and when you can join in celebrating it.

Garrett grew up in the Rossville area and is now an art teacher at the Rossville schools. He said Jackson Co. Tourism officials and Delia community leaders approached him about creating a mural for the old Delia school building, which now serves as a community center.

He said he had connected with some of his students who told them about their participation in dance groups with their Native American tribes. He wanted to celebrate that heritage and the contributions of young people. Larson said he also made the artwork blend outward, to signify how young people’s talent and knowledge is spreading into the future.

In addition to the mural, Larson also created a large metalwork sculpture of a buffalo.

A dedication ceremony for the artwork will take place during Delia Days. The event starts Saturday, Sept. 9, running from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. with vendors, kids crafts, art show and more. The weekend continues Sunday, Sept. 10 with a car show from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The mural dedication will be held at 12:30 p.m. at the Delia Community Center.

