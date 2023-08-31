Crews respond to house fire in southwest Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Fire Department responded to a house fire located in southwest Topeka.

Topeka Fire Department officials said just after 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 30, crews responded to a reported house fire located at 1115 SW Clay St. Upon arrival, crews found smoke and flames coming from a two-story house. Firefighters performed an offensive fire attack, fighting the fire from inside the structure and were able to contain it to the structure where it started. All occupants were able to evacuate safely at the time of the fire. One firefighter became ill at the scene, was taken to a local hospital as a precaution, was evaluated, and later released.

Topeka Fire Department officials indicated a TFD Unit responded to this incident to determine the origin and cause of the fire. Topeka Fire Department provided the following summary about the investigation:

According to officials with the Topeka Fire Department, after a preliminary investigation, the fire cause is classified as undetermined, pending further investigation.

Topeka Fire Department officials said the estimated dollar loss is about $23,000 with $20,000 associated with structural loss, and $3,000 associated with content loss.

Topeka Fire Department indicated the response to this fire included three Engine Companies, one Truck Company, one Aerial Truck, two Battalion Chiefs and two Investigators.

Topeka Fire Department officials said Topeka Police Department assisted with the incident.

Topeka Fire Department noted no working smoke detectors were found inside the house.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.