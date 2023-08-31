City of Topeka begins new homeless initiative

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka City leaders held their first session with a consultant Thursday in their new effort to find solutions for the City’s homeless population.

The City hired Brianna Sylver and her consulting firm in February to help develop solutions to address homelessness in the community.

But Topeka’s leaders weren’t satisfied with the results of those initial work sessions.

So they agreed to reconvene with the consultant as part of a new homeless initiative.

The group met for the first time Thursday in a virtual setting.

The team is comprised of representatives from the City, local residents, a previously unsheltered individual, and several community organizations.

Sylver said over the next few months, the group will engage with community members to better understand the underlying problems.

“This is the time when the team will be going out into the community and really starting to understand basically what’s the crux of the issue here,” Sylver said. “Being able to see it from the multiple perspectives of the community. From the residents, from the people who are homeless, from the businesses who are being impacted.”

The City said it expects this initiative to last eight months, they plan to introduce multiple solutions by the end of it.

