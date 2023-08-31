Ballet Midwest goes ‘wild’ for Topeka Zoo’s birthday celebration

Ballet Midwest will be part of the fun at the Topeka Zoo's 90th birthday celebration Sept. 2.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Things will get wild Saturday for the Topeka Zoo’s 90th birthday!

The zoo is planning a free day for the community to celebrate. Ballet Midwest will be part of the fun.

Artistic director Lacee Sandgren and dancer Bebe Riley visited Eye on NE Kansas to talk about their role in the birthday bash.

Lacee said the ballet is making its third-annual Wildly Creative event part of the zoo’s birthday celebration. She said they are excited to bring not only their dancing talents but also craft activities to young visitors. Bebe explained how the dancers costumes and performances all will be animal-themed to keep with their backdrop of the zoo.

The ballet’s Wildly Creative: Art with the Animals event will run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2 at the zoo. They’ll have performances at 9:30 and 11:30 a.m.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-70 RV WRECK
Accident involving overturned RV on I-70 leads to traffic delays
FILE
Gary Woodland, U.S. Open champ, scheduled for brain surgery
Jose J. Arteaga
TPD arrests Shunga trail assault suspect
Residents evicted from Topeka’s Travelers Inn
Residents evicted from Topeka’s Travelers Inn
Carles Ford, Francesca Finan
Drugs, damage found during North Topeka break in land 2 in jail

Latest News

Garrett Larson talks about the artwork he created for the community of Delia.
Delia plans dedication for new artwork
Garrett Larson talks about the artwork he created for the community of Delia.
Delia plans dedication for new artwork
Crews respond to house fire in southwest Topeka
Crews respond to house fire in southwest Topeka
Shawnee County Commission deferred action on Oakland pool selection
Shawnee County Commission deferred action on Oakland pool selection