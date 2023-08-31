Ballet Midwest goes ‘wild’ for Topeka Zoo’s birthday celebration

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Things will get wild Saturday for the Topeka Zoo’s 90th birthday!

The zoo is planning a free day for the community to celebrate. Ballet Midwest will be part of the fun.

Artistic director Lacee Sandgren and dancer Bebe Riley visited Eye on NE Kansas to talk about their role in the birthday bash.

Lacee said the ballet is making its third-annual Wildly Creative event part of the zoo’s birthday celebration. She said they are excited to bring not only their dancing talents but also craft activities to young visitors. Bebe explained how the dancers costumes and performances all will be animal-themed to keep with their backdrop of the zoo.

The ballet’s Wildly Creative: Art with the Animals event will run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2 at the zoo. They’ll have performances at 9:30 and 11:30 a.m.

