Baby items and more stolen from storage unit cost Manhattan woman $5.8K
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 9:30 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A storage unit theft cost a Manhattan woman around $5,800 after baby items and more were stolen.
The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 6:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 30, law enforcement officials were called to the 2700 block of Eureka Terr. in Manhattan with reports of a theft.
When first responders arrived, they said a 37-year-old woman reported her storage unit had been broken into and various items had been stolen. Items included:
- Furniture
- Diapers
- Chairs
- A table
- A children’s climber set
- Sanitary products
- A computer
- A train set
- A weedeater
RCPD noted that the theft cost the woman about $5,800.
Anyone with information about the crime should report it to RCPD at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.
