Baby items and more stolen from storage unit cost Manhattan woman $5.8K

FILE
FILE(RCPD)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 9:30 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A storage unit theft cost a Manhattan woman around $5,800 after baby items and more were stolen.

The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 6:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 30, law enforcement officials were called to the 2700 block of Eureka Terr. in Manhattan with reports of a theft.

When first responders arrived, they said a 37-year-old woman reported her storage unit had been broken into and various items had been stolen. Items included:

  • Furniture
  • Diapers
  • Chairs
  • A table
  • A children’s climber set
  • Sanitary products
  • A computer
  • A train set
  • A weedeater

RCPD noted that the theft cost the woman about $5,800.

Anyone with information about the crime should report it to RCPD at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-70 RV WRECK
Accident involving overturned RV on I-70 leads to traffic delays
FILE
Gary Woodland, U.S. Open champ, scheduled for brain surgery
Jose J. Arteaga
TPD arrests Shunga trail assault suspect
FILE
Events to honor Labor Day in 2023
Carles Ford, Francesca Finan
Drugs, damage found during North Topeka break in land 2 in jail

Latest News

FILE
Investigation opened after cash stolen from registers at Manhattan Walmart
FILE - Washburn Rural High School
Washburn Rural High School named best public school in Shawnee Co.
FILE
Smoking engine, power cut to cockpit cause plane to crash near Wichita airport
FILE - Fentanyl
Man found hiding in basement after missing fentanyl death court appearance