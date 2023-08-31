American Red Cross shares Labor Day weekend tips for driving and water safety

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The American Red Cross is sharing safety tips as Kansans participate in Labor Day weekend activities.

American Red Cross officials said many people will hit the open road for the “last” summer weekend, taking part in water parks, going to the lake or river or elsewhere in the great outdoors. The American Red Cross wants people to enjoy their holiday and stay safe by following their safety tips.

American Red Cross officials urge motorists to drive safely if traveling is part of their plans.

American Red Cross officials said to be well rested and alert, use seat belts, observe speed limits and follow the rules of the road. Clean headlights and turn them on as dusk approaches or in inclement weather.

American Red Cross warns drivers not to drink and drive. Have a designated driver available.

Officials indicated to give full attention to the road. Avoid distractions, such as cell phones.

American Red Cross officials said the use caution in work zones as there are many construction projects underway on the highways.

Officials said don’t follow other vehicles too closely.

American Red Cross officials urge people to adhere to water safety tips.

If you plan to swim in a lake or river, American Red Cross officials said to be aware that swimming in these environments is different than swimming in a pool. Be sure you have the right level of skills.

Officials indicated to swim only at a beach with a lifeguard, within the designated swimming area. Obey all instructions and orders from lifeguards and ask them about local conditions.

Officials with the American Red Cross indicated to make sure you swim sober and that you always swim with a buddy. Know your limitations and make sure you have enough energy to swim back to shore.

American Red Cross officials said to protect your neck — don’t dive headfirst. Walk carefully into open waters. Watch out for and avoid aquatic life.

American Red Cross officials said if you are caught in a rip current, try not to panic. Signal to those on shore that you need assistance. Swim parallel to the shore until you are out of the current. Once you are free, swim toward shore. If you can’t swim to the shore, float or tread water until you are free of the rip current and then head toward shore.

American Red Cross officials urge people to adhere to water park safety as well.

Officials said to make sure lifeguards are on duty before you go in the water and follow all their instructions.

Officials indicated wear protective clothing, including a hat and some kind of cover-up for when you’ve had enough sun. Use sunscreen before leaving home and reapply during the day.

American Red Cross officials indicated to parents to keep an eye on their kids. If they can’t swim or are less than four feet tall, have them wear a U.S. Coast Guard-approved life jacket.

According to American Red Cross, signal a lifeguard if you see someone is in trouble. Yell if you need to grab attention, but don’t go in after the person yourself.

American Red Cross officials said to set up a meeting place in case someone gets separated from the group. Use the buddy system to make sure no child is alone.

American Red Cross officials urge residents to be safe in the great outdoors. Being prepared is critical when people are in remote areas with limited access to phone service, hospitals and emergency help. Follow these steps before heading into the great outdoors.

Officials said to take a Red Cross First Aid/CPR course so taht you know what do incase help is delayed. People will learn how to treat severe wounds, broken bones, bites, stings and more.

American Red Cross officials indicated to know the level of ability of the people in the group and environment around you. Plan accordingly. Sprains and falls are common for hikers.

American Red Cross officials said dehydration is also a danger, especially if the area is experiencing high temperatures. Plan ahead and bring extra water.

Officials said to share your travel plan and locations with a family member, neighbor or friend.

Officials noted to pack a first aid kit and make sure to include insect repellant, sunscreen and personal medications.

American Red Cross officials encourage people to download the Red Cross apps. The free Red Cross Emergency app can help keep you and your loved ones safe by putting vital information in your hand for more than 35 different severe weather and emergency situations. The Red Cross Swim app promotes water safety education and helps parents and caregivers of young people learning how to swim. The Red Cross First Aid app provides instant access to information on handling the most common first aid emergencies. Download these apps for free by searching for ‘American Red Cross’ in your app store or visiting redcross.org/apps. Learn First Aid and CPR/AED skills ( redcross.org/takeaclass ) so you can help save a life.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.