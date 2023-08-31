35 bridges set for repairs thanks to $42.3 million in grants awarded

DODGE CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Around 35 bridges in Kansas are set to get a facelift thanks to $42.3 million in grants awarded to local projects.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly joined Kansas Transportation Secretary Calvin Reed on Thursday, Aug. 31, to announce that 35 local and off-system bridge projects across the Sunflower State are set to receive a combined $42.3 million as part of two programs from the federal Bipartisan Infrastructure law.

Gov. Kelly noted that matching funds have pushed the total value of the project to nearly $48.8 million. The Kansas Department of Transportation reshaped the local bridge programs to take advantage of federal funds which has doubled their cash flow as part of the Eisenhower Legacy Transportation Program.

“A stronger transportation system and safer bridges keep our communities and economy moving,” Kelly said. “There are more than 19,000 bridges on local road systems across Kansas, all of which are essential to getting people and goods where they need to go. Yet almost 5,000 of those bridges simply cannot meet our state’s needs in a modern world, which is why these investments are critical for making our state a better place to live and work.”

Kelly noted that the pair traveled to Dodge City to highlight the largest grant awarded - $7 million for the construction of a new northbound bridge on 14th Ave. over the Arkansas River. The city has matched $2 million of the total $9 million it will take to build the bridge.

Additionally, the Governor said she, Secretary Reed, Dodge City Mayor, Michael Burns and Representative Shannon Francis (R-Liberal), Chair of the House Transportation Committee all met to celebrate the announcement.

“We welcome opportunities to partner with Kansas cities and counties to replace or rehabilitate deteriorating bridges,” Reed said. “The needs are high, and these programs allow KDOT to assist communities move projects forward that support the transportation needs of Kansans.”

KDOT indicated that the Off-System Bridge program has awarded $20.5 million to 20 projects set for Fiscal Year 2025. Meanwhile, the Kansas Local Bridge Improvement Program has awarded $21.8 million to 15 projects set for Fiscal Year 2024. About 16 deficient bridges will be replaced with another 12 set to be demolished.

The Governor said these programs are meant for bridges not on the state highway system and in need of replacement or repair. Funds for both are awarded based on an application process and, in most cases, require a local contribution. The department uses selection criteria such as bridge condition, detour length, inability to carry legal loads and past project history.

For this cycle, KDOT said it sifted through a total of 176 applications that requested $162.4 million altogether. Projects that have been awarded funds are as follows.

2024 Kansas Local Bridge Improvement Program Projects:

Local Government Agency Location Local Cost Local % Match Requirement Maximum KDOT Match Funds Funds for Bridge Removal Funds Awarded Doniphan County RS 2128 - 2.7 miles west, 0.2 miles south of Highland $86,503 10% $700,000 $50,000 $750,000 Leavenworth County Golden Road - 1.9 miles, 3.0 miles east of Linwood $737,117 20% $2,000,000 N/A $2,000,000 Lyon County Road P - 7.0 miles west, 0.5 miles south of Neosho Rapids over Cottonwood River $736,025 15% $3,000,000 N/A $3,000,000 Marshall County 24th Road - 2.7 miles north, 2.5 miles east of Bettie over Robidoux Creek Tributary $6,000 10% $437,000 $83,000 $520,000 Osage County RS 1471 - 2.0 miles east, 0.2 miles north of Lyndon $256,306 10% $1,112,500 $62,500 $1,175,000 Lincoln County 183rd Road - 1.9 miles south, 0.8 miles west of Lincoln $20,982 0% $1,050,000 $50,000 $1,100,000 Marion County 310 Road - 2.0 miles south, 0.9 miles east of Tampa N/A 10% $275,000 $50,000 $325,000 Mitchell County J Road - 1.3 miles south, 2.2 miles east of Beloit over Plum Creek $9,012 5% $683,000 $142,000 $825,000 Russell County 182nd Street - 11.0 miles south, 2.0 miles west of Russell over Landon Creek $96,838 5% $900,000 N/A $900,000 Elk County Osage Trail - 0.1 miles south of Moline over Wildcat Creek Tributary $65,521 0% $750,000 N/A $180,000 City of Bel Aire North Oliver - south of East 45th Street $98,173 20% $180,000 N/A $180,000 Harper County N.W. 110 Avenue - 0.5 miles west, 3.7 miles north of Attica over W. Branch Bluff Creek $78,213 5% $580,800 $69,200 $650,000 Rice County 22nd Road - 6.0 miles east, 1.8 miles north of Sterling over Cow Creek $147,205 10% $1,500,000 N/A $1,500,000 Sumner County N. Oliver Road - 2.1 miles north of Belle Plaine over Cowskin Creek Tributary $315,478 10% $1,095,500 $54,500 $1,150,000 City of Dodge City 14th Avenue - Northbound over Arkansas River $2,061,197 15% $7,000,000 N/A $7,000,000

2025 Off-System Bridge Program Project Recommendations

Local Government Agency Bridge Location Local Cost Local Cost % Maximum Funds Awarded Jefferson County McCall Road - 1.9 miles north of Oskaloosa over Slough Creek $84,632 6.7% $1,400,000 Jackson County 246th Road - 1.0 mile south of Circleville over Elk Creek Tributary $51,871 8.4% $750,000 Nemaha County O Road - 0.5 mile south, 1.5 miles east of Kelly $62,245 6.8% $950,000 City of Atchison Patriot Street - over Brewery Creek, one block west of U.S. 73 $117,939 10.3% $1,200,000 Morris County K Avenue - 2.2 miles south, 0.6 miles east of White City over West Fork Neosho River $98,282 12.7% $750,000 Washington County W Washington Street - in Hanover over Little Blue River Tributary $90,638 9.0% $1,000,000 Dickinson County 1100 Avenue - over Turkey Creek, 2.6 miles east of K-15 $103,742 8.5% $1,250,000 Sheridan County 125 E - 14.9 miles south, 12.5 miles east of Hoxie over Saline River $50,233 5.1% $1,000,000 Decatur County L Lane - 0.4 miles west of Clayton over Prairie Dog Creek $46,411 5.3% $1,000,000 Trego County EE Road - 13.0 miles south, 5.6 miles west of Trego Center over Sand Creek $50,779 5.7% $950,000 Graham County DD Road - 6.0 miles south, 1.3 miles east of Densmore over Bow Creek $50,233 4.3% $1,200,000 Sherman County 32 Road - 1.4 miles north, 3.0 miles east of Edson over South Fork Sappa Creek Tributary $44,773 8.7% $500,000 Norton County Road BB - 1.3 miles east of Lenora over North Fork Solomon River $50,233 5.1% $1,000,000 Bourbon County 60th Street - 5.9 miles south, 1.0 mile west of Uniontown over Hinton Creek Tributary $76,442 7.7% $1,000,000 Franklin County Texas Road - 1.0 mile east, 3.4 miles south of LeLoup over Walnut Creek $108,110 10.1% $1,000,000 Allen County Nebraska Road - 0.5 mile south, 3.2 miles west of Moran over Elm Creek $70,982 8.3% $850,000 Crawford County 690th Avenue - 1.0 mile north, 0.7 mile east of Walnut over Little Walnut Creek Tributary $93,914 10.4% $900,000 Cowley County 232nd Road - 2.5 miles south, 3.5 miles west of Dexter over Grouse Creek $424,295 17.5% $2,000,000 Harvey County 60th Street - 9.3 miles east of I-135 over East Whitewater Creek $87,362 8.9% $950,000 Rush County Avenue Q - 0.5 mile south, 1.9 miles east of Nekoma over a Branch of Walnut Creek $62,791 8.0% $850,000

To see a map of all the projects, click HERE.

