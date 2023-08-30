Wednesday forecast: Hazy sunshine, near seasonal

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Temperatures will be near seasonal today and tomorrow before heating up Friday. It gets even hotter Saturday with the hot weather lasting through the entire holiday weekend. Dry conditions with plenty of sun will continue to dominate the forecast as well.

Taking Action:

Due to the upper level wind pattern, there will be an increase in haze and smoky conditions today due to the wildfires in Canada and the Pacific Northwest. If you suffer from respiratory health concerns, it would not be a good idea to spend a lot of time outside today. The conditions are expected to improve on Thursday. Hot weather is still expected for the holiday weekend. Try and limit any outdoor activities in the afternoon and if you are going to be out including heading to several of the college football home openers, hydrate and drink plenty of water! With gusts 20-30 mph at times this weekend and how hot it will be with low relative humidity values, that could increase the fire danger risk.

The quiet weather pattern continues for the next 8 days with temperatures near or above average and mainly dry conditions. The 8 day is officially dry but can’t rule out a few showers a week from today but due to low confidence and low rainfall totals if anything were to develop will leave it dry at this time.

Normal High: 86/Normal Low: 64 (WIBW)

Today: Hazy sunshine. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90°. Winds NE 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Clear. Lows in the upper 50s-low 60s. Calm wind.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to low 90s. Winds SE 5-10 mph.

The temperatures start to warm in the upper 80s to mid 90s for most areas Friday with upper 90s to as hot as 102° for the holiday weekend. The good news is the humidity isn’t expected to be too high so worst case scenario there will be feels like temperatures 5° warmer than the temperature but it is possible with how dry the air might be that the feels like temperature will actually be cooler than the temperature. Regardless it will be hot so don’t let your guard down by not following proper heat safety precautions.

As mentioned there might be some rain as early as Monday night with one model indicating at least a low chance at times through Wednesday but confidence is very low on this occurring so will continue to monitor the trends in the coming days.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.