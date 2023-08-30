Washburn University’s ‘Welcome Week’ continues with a picnic

Washburn University’s president Dr. Mazachek meets & greets students at picnic
Live at Five
By Tori Whalen
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn University continues its welcome back to school with a “President’s Picnic.”

The University hosted this event so students could socialize with friends while enjoying food, games, and giveaways. It was also a way to meet President Dr. JuliAnn Mazachek, who says she would like this event to become a tradition for years.

”I think it is important for them to know that all levels of administration from our staff members to our faculty, to our deans, to the president — that we are interested in their success, and we want them to feel like they can find their place and fulfill their dreams at Washburn University,” said Dr. Mazachek.

Washburn University has other events planned to welcome students back to school. For example, a “Meet the Greeks” event on Thursday, Aug. 31, at 5:00 p.m. and a First Friday Gallery Reception on Friday, Sept. 1, at the Rita Blitt Gallery (1700 SW Jewell Ave.) from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m.

To view all upcoming events at Washburn University, click HERE.

Washburn University's 'Welcome Week' continues with a picnic
