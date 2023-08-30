Vaughn, Brents among former Wildcats to make 53-man rosters

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Several former Wildcat standouts have made the cut for their respective NFL teams.

Deuce Vaughn, Julius Brents, Josh Hayes and Felix Anudike-Uzomah who helped led K-State to the Big 12 Championship and Sugar Bowl will make an impact for their teams.

Vaughn was a sixth round pick of the Cowboys, Hayes was a sixth round pick by Tampa Bay, Brents was a second round pick by the Colts and Uzmoah was the 31st pick by the Chiefs.

As part of the roster cuts, Kade Warner didn’t make it, Adrian Martinez, and Ekow Boye-Doe

