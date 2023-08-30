Topeka Salvation Army to collect items for nursing homes

By Shayndel Jones
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Salvation Army is asking for the community’s help to collect items for three low-income nursing homes.

Topeka Salvation Army officials said they will begin collecting items on Tuesday, Sept. 5 and continue until Thursday, Nov. 2.

The three nursing homes that the items will be donated to include:

Topeka Salvation Army officials indicated the items they need to collect include puzzles, coloring books, crayons and colored pencils, reading books, shampoo and conditioner and body lotion. These items will be put together along with other items during the holiday season to create baskets for people in the nursing homes. Often, they are the forgotten segment of the population during the holiday season.

Topeka Salvation Army officials said items can be left at the front desk at the Topeka Salvation Army located at 1320 SE 6th St. Their hours of operation are 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. For questions, the community can call 785-233-9648.

