Topeka moves into opening research phase in new homeless initiative

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Capital City has moved into the opening phases of its new homeless initiative as a team is assigned to begin researching the issue.

The City of Topeka announced on Wednesday, Aug. 30, that it has begun a new homeless initiative as the working group and Coach Brianna Sylver with Sylver Consulting met.

In February, city officials noted that Sylver was hired to build a team to develop effective solutions to proactively and thoughtfully address homelessness in the Capital City. During the Aug. 15 City Council meeting, the working group was approved and includes representatives from the following:

AIM Strategies

Compassion Strategies

Habitat for Humanity

Shawnee County

Shawnee County Dept. of Corrections

Shawnee County Landlords Association

Topeka Housing Authority

Topeka Rescue Mission Ministries

Valeo Behavioral Health Care

YWCA Northeast Kansas

City of Topeka residents

Previously unsheltered individuals

Next, the City said the group will meet in late August and again in mid-September to understand and define the problem. The next moves will include in-depth research with experts, data collection and review, generation and testing of possible solutions and more. The entire process is expected to last 8 months.

“The issue of homelessness is one that is impacting all of our residents. It’s a complex issue and one that must be understood and addressed in a humane way. I’m pleased that the working group is getting underway, and I know citizens are eager to learn about next steps and to see progress. I encourage citizens to be patient and to allow the process to work. Citizens should know that the Governing Body will continue to evaluate our camping ordinances in the coming weeks separate, but related to this process,” Topeka Mayor Mike Padilla said.

The City noted that it expects to end the process with various solutions to address the growing issue in Topeka - including at least two that have been tested. Multiple engagement points will happen throughout the process, especially in the research phase.

Additionally, officials said Topekans and local business owners and organizations will have the opportunity to engage with the group via email. Those with feedback, ideas and thoughts about how the city can address homelessness should email homelessinitiative@topeka.org. Frequently asked questions can be found HERE.

