Threats of violence, indication of gun land Manhattan High student in cuffs

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan teen was arrested after he allegedly made violent threats and indicated he had a gun while at school.

The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 2:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 29, law enforcement officials were called to Manhattan High School, 2100 Poyntz Ave., after threats of violence were made.

A School Resource Officer reported that multiple students reported another had made violent threats and indicated he had a firearm.

The SRO said they made contact with Brycen Tyler, 16, of Manhattan, and found that he was not in possession of a weapon. However, Tyler was arrested and booked into the North Central Kansas Regional Juvenile Detention Facility in Junction City on aggravated criminal threat.

RCPD did not indicate that the school went into lockdown.

