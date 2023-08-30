T-38 Talon jets to perform pregame flyover ahead of Kansas football home opener

A T-38 Talon flies over Edwards Air Force Base in Edwards, California.
A T-38 Talon flies over Edwards Air Force Base in Edwards, California.(San Diego Air and Space Museum)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - As Jayhawk football fans descend on Memorial Stadium Friday evening for the team’s season opener, they will be treated to a pregame flyover.

The University of Kansas announced that a group of four T-38 Talon jets will fly over David Booth Memorial Stadium on Sept. 1 about 6:50 p.m. The Jayhawks take on Missouri State at 7 p.m.

The university also stated the jets would perform a practice run about 4 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 31.

More aircraft could fly over the campus this week, as well. A group of F-16 fighter jets are expected to fly over the Hill on Friday about 4 p.m. as part of a cross-country training run.

