Sunshine Connection gets boost from Patterson Gives Back program

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka group helping people with mental challenges live their best lives received a boost.

Marilyn Murphy with Sunshine Connection visited Eye on NE Kansas, where she met Tyler Patterson from Patterson Legal.

Tyler presented Marilyn and Sunshine Connection a $1,000 check from the Patterson Gives Back program. Tyler said Sunshine Connection is deserving of the award for how they work to care for their community.

Marilyn said the organization enjoys doing various craft projects with their clients, so they will specifically use the donation to take several clients to a local ceramics shop. She says they’ll create and decorate pieces, some of which they’ll give to NAMI to display in their offices, others may be given as gifts or sold as a fundraiser. Marilyn said donations are vital in allowing them to offer extras to their clients.

To learn about Sunshine Connection, visit their web page.

To nominate a deserving organization for the Patterson Gives Back program, visit https://pattersongivesback.org/nominate-a-non-profit/.

