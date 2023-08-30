Stolen items at separate property lead to arrest of 2 south of Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An afternoon burglary south of Topeka landed two men behind bars after the investigation led deputies to a second property with the stolen items.
The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says that around 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 29, law enforcement officials were called to a home in the 7100 block of SW Montara Pkwy. with reports of a burglary.
Deputies said a preliminary investigation led them to another home in the 100 block of SE Willow Way. While at the second location, they found what was believed to be property stolen from the Montara Pkwy. home.
As a result, the Sheriff’s Office said Ethan S. Jennings, 31, and Jonathan E. McAvoy, 33, both of Topeka, were identified as suspects. Both were found and arrested.
Jennings was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on:
- Burglary
- Theft - pocket picking between $1,500 and $25,00
- Criminal damage to property - less than $1,000
- Forgery - distributing or issuing a written instrument
- Theft - pocket picking less than $1,500
- Topeka bench warrants
McAvoy was booked on:
- Burglary
- Theft - pocket picking between $1,500 and $25,000
- Criminal damage to property - less than $1,000
As of Wednesday, Jennings remains behind bars on a total bond of $11,890 and separate court appearances set for 4 p.m. on Sept. 7 and 4 p.m. on Nov. 16. McAvoy also remains behind bars on a total bond of $5,000 with a court appearance set for 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 16.
