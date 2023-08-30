Shawnee Co. DA’s newest crime fighter visits Eye on NE Kansas

Goose can sniff out evidence in cases involving computer crimes.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee Co. District Attorney’s Office has a new partner in fighting certain sex crimes.

Goose can sniff out evidence in cases involving computers. He’s trained to detect certain chemicals in electronic storage devices, specifically SD cards.

13 NEWS got to see him in action Monday. He followed that up Wednesday by joining his handler Bradley Barrett, and DA Mike Kagay on Eye on NE Kansas.

Watch the video to hear more about how Goose will help.

Sunshine Connection received a $1,000 donation from the Patterson Gives Back program.
Sunshine Connection gets boost from Patterson Gives Back program
Carl Carlson appears on Eye on NE Kansas
Roth IRAs for kids? Carl Carlson says it’s an option
