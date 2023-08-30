Roth IRAs for kids? Carl Carlson says it’s an option
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - It’s never too soon to start saving. For children, that can go beyond a traditional savings account.
Carl Carlson, founder and CEO of Carlson Financial, says children can open a Roth IRA account. While there are certain considerations, he said it can be a great way to get an early start on building a diverse retirement portfolio.
Watch the video to see what rules apply to starting a Roth for your child and why it may be something to think about.
Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.