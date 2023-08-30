New iPhone expected to be unveiled at Apple event

Apple is expected to unveil its newest phone at its September event.
Apple is expected to unveil its newest phone at its September event.(Source: Apple/CNN/file)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 6:23 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The calendar is about to flip to September, and if tradition holds, Apple is about to make another splash and unveil its new products for the coming year.

The company sent out press invites on Tuesday for an event it will hold in two weeks.

Tech experts said Apple will likely reveal its iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro.

The new devices are expected to feature a longer-lasting battery, faster charging and a better camera.

Plus, Apple will offer customers more color choices for their iPhone.

The company also is expected to introduce newer versions of its Apple Watch and Apple Watch Ultra.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
ATV driver pronounced dead following collision with pickup
Zac Bibler
Off-duty officers’ descriptions aid in arrest of West Topeka vandal
Fire crews responded early Tuesday to Hill's Pet Nutrition near N.E. Crane and Monroe on the...
Fire sparks early-morning response at Hill’s Pet Nutrition in Topeka
FILE
Four sent to hospital after drinks drugged at party near K-State
A picture of Megan Oxley who passed away after her car ran out of gas and she could not call...
Woman dies after getting trapped in hot vehicle with 2 children

Latest News

FILE - Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio speaks at a rally in Delta Park on Sept. 26, 2020, in...
Ex-Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio to be sentenced for seditious conspiracy in Jan. 6 attack
Russia’s Defense Ministry accused Ukraine of targeting five Russian regions with drones in the...
Russia says major Ukraine drone attack reaches deep into its territory while Kyiv barrage kills 2
FILE -Julie Su, Acting Labor Secretary, speaks during an impromptu appearance at the "Democracy...
Millions more workers would be entitled to overtime pay under a proposed Biden administration rule
In this photo taken with a drone, businesses are seen along 2nd Street in Cedar Key, Fla.,...
LIVE: Category 3 Hurricane Idalia projected to hit Florida with ‘catastrophic’ storm surge