Mo. man behind bars after caught in alleged electronic child sex crimes case

Phillip Barnes
Phillip Barnes(Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 1:58 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Missouri man is behind bars in the Capital City after he was caught in an alleged electronic child sex crimes case.

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says that on Tuesday, Aug. 29, law enforcement officials arrested Phillip J. Barnes, 32, of Saint Joseph, Mo., following an investigation into alleged child sex crimes.

Following the investigation into the alleged electronic solicitation of a child, the Sheriff’s Office said Barnes was arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on:

  • Electronic solicitation - The offender believes the child to be between the ages of 14 and 16
  • Aggravated indecent liberties with a child - Intercourse
  • Criminal sodomy - With a child between the ages of 14 and 16
  • Sexual exploitation of a child - Promote the performance of a child under the age of 18

As of Wednesday, Barnes remains behind bars on a $100,000 bond. He has a court appearance set for 3 p.m. on Nov. 16.

