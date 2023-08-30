Mo. man behind bars after caught in alleged electronic child sex crimes case

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Missouri man is behind bars in the Capital City after he was caught in an alleged electronic child sex crimes case.

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says that on Tuesday, Aug. 29, law enforcement officials arrested Phillip J. Barnes, 32, of Saint Joseph, Mo., following an investigation into alleged child sex crimes.

Following the investigation into the alleged electronic solicitation of a child, the Sheriff’s Office said Barnes was arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on:

Electronic solicitation - The offender believes the child to be between the ages of 14 and 16

Aggravated indecent liberties with a child - Intercourse

Criminal sodomy - With a child between the ages of 14 and 16

Sexual exploitation of a child - Promote the performance of a child under the age of 18

As of Wednesday, Barnes remains behind bars on a $100,000 bond. He has a court appearance set for 3 p.m. on Nov. 16.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.