Military jets set to cast shadows on KU stadium ahead of season opener

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Those around the KU campus may look up to see a group of military jets casting their shadows on David Booth Memorial Stadium as the Jayhawks prepare for their season opener.

The University of Kansas says that military jets are set to fly over the Lawrence campus at least twice ahead of the Jayhawks’ Friday, Sept. 1, football game.

KU noted that a group of four T-38 Talon jets will cast their shadows over David Booth Memorial Stadium about 10 minutes before the Friday kickoff. The Jayhawks are set to take on Missouri State at 7 p.m. for the season opener.

The University indicated that the jets will also do a practice run over the stadium around 4 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 31.

Additionally, KU said a group of F-16 fighter jets may also fly over Daisy Hill around 4 p.m. on Friday as part of a cross-country training run.

