Military jets set to cast shadows on KU stadium ahead of season opener

FILE
FILE(Source: U.S. Air Force)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 8:44 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Those around the KU campus may look up to see a group of military jets casting their shadows on David Booth Memorial Stadium as the Jayhawks prepare for their season opener.

The University of Kansas says that military jets are set to fly over the Lawrence campus at least twice ahead of the Jayhawks’ Friday, Sept. 1, football game.

KU noted that a group of four T-38 Talon jets will cast their shadows over David Booth Memorial Stadium about 10 minutes before the Friday kickoff. The Jayhawks are set to take on Missouri State at 7 p.m. for the season opener.

The University indicated that the jets will also do a practice run over the stadium around 4 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 31.

Additionally, KU said a group of F-16 fighter jets may also fly over Daisy Hill around 4 p.m. on Friday as part of a cross-country training run.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
ATV driver pronounced dead following collision with pickup
Zac Bibler
Off-duty officers’ descriptions aid in arrest of West Topeka vandal
Fire crews responded early Tuesday to Hill's Pet Nutrition near N.E. Crane and Monroe on the...
Fire sparks early-morning response at Hill’s Pet Nutrition in Topeka
A picture of Megan Oxley who passed away after her car ran out of gas and she could not call...
Woman dies after getting trapped in hot vehicle with 2 children
FILE
Four sent to hospital after drinks drugged at party near K-State

Latest News

Wabaunsee County Undersheriff Eric Kirsch rescues a kitten during a burglary call on Aug. 30,...
Catalina Wine Mixer: Burglary leads to life long feline friendship for Undersheriff
Kansas Tourism: The History of Kansas and Cowboys
Kansas Tourism: The History of Kansas and Cowboys
FILE
As Kansans head out for Labor Day, Evergy releases tips to save energy, keep cool
A two-vehicle crash was slowing traffic Wednesday morning in southwest Topeka.
Crash slows traffic on busy street in southwest Topeka