Marysville Chief defends decision to buy custom-built $29K police UTV

MARYSVILLE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Marysville Police Chief has defended his decision to buy a custom-built UTV at a higher price than a locally purchased vehicle that did not suit the department’s needs.

The Marysville Police Department says that on Monday evening, Aug. 28, the City Council approved its request to buy a Polaris Ranger Crew XP 1000 for a total of $29,028.83. While there were concerns about not shopping locally and the price tag of the vehicle, Chief Matt Simpson said those options were explored.

“When we started exploring a UTV purchase, we explored locally as well as through federal contract,” Chief Simpson explained. “We knew that we wanted a UTV that had a professional appearance and would address the needs of the department accommodating up to 6 people. We also wanted to have a UTV that could be used by the fire department if they needed.”

Locally, Simpson said the department explored the possibility of a Massimo Warrior 1000 for $22,000 and a Polaris 2024 Ranger Crew XP through a federal contract. However, there were plenty of reasons to not purchase either of these.

Marysville Police decide against the purchase of a Massimo UTV. (Marysville Police Department)

Firstly, the Chief said the Massimo resembles an armored car. Nationally, he said residents want to see departments de-militarized and he did not believe the militarized branding would benefit his department.

“I didn’t believe the appearance of the Massimo was the branding we wanted for the Marysville Police Department,” Simpson noted. “We want a department that the community trusts and believes in and is easily approachable.”

Simpson also said there were issues concerning fuel tank capacities, overall size and maneuverability, the size of the engine and the bed box size on both possibilities. Overall, the Polaris covered all the department’s bases with a pro-shield cab, doors with crank windows, a fixed glass windshield with wipers, heat, A/C, defrosting capabilities and more. The brand is widely trusted among law enforcement and civilians alike.

When looking at heating and air conditioning possibilities with the Massimo, Simpson said the price tag showed $26,000. The department believed that a more well-known UTV for just $3,000 more was the better option.

The Police Chief also said he requested about $14,130 more for additional accessories that included interior and exterior red, blue and white flashing lights with a full white searchlight. With the UTV set to be used for parades and a nationwide trend of parade violence, the lights add an extra sense of security.

“Do I believe that to be a threat here? No, but it sure could be, and that is a situation that I want our staff to be knowledgeable of and prepared for by having that knowledge and the right equipment,” Simpson said.

For this reason, Simpson said he wanted the UTV to be well-marked and equipped with emergency lights. He also wanted a full white searchlight for any search and rescue situations that may arise or times of widespread power outages.

“If a child was to go missing, I want to have every resource available to work tirelessly to find that child,” he noted.

Lastly, as the state is prone to tornadoes, Simpson said a turnkey UTV with pre-installed lights ready to go for next weather season was the best option. Compared to buying locally and waiting for the vehicle to be built, shipping it out for modifications required, taking it apart and rebuilding it for those modifications, the all-in-one from Polaris custom-built seemed like the way to go.

“Ultimately, we requested the Polaris,” Simpson affirmed. “I appreciate the concerns, and the opportunity to discuss our reasoning. We work to be fully transparent in our spending decisions.”

If the option to buy the same machine locally had arisen, the Chief said the department would have preferred to shop locally.

