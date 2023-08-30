Legalized sports betting in Kansas exceeds first-year expectations

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Sports betting in Kansas has far exceeded officials’ initial revenue projections by approximately four million dollars.

“The first year went really well,” says Cory Thone, public information officer for the Kansas Lottery. “July of last year, it officially became legal and we set out, I say we it was us with KRGC and our casino partners and everything, put in a lot of work to get it ready to go by September. And then from September through July, our first fiscal we did about 5.8 million overall and transferred to the state which is higher than our original projections. "

The Kansas Lottery initially projected sports betting to generate about $1.8M in revenue when sportsbooks opened at the beginning of the 2022 athletic season. Thone says timing was crucial in achieving that.

“It was a really fun year to be a fan of sports in Kansas,” he says. “You had KU football and K-State football do really well. You had KU football and KU basketball do really well. Oh, and then we have this team in Kansas City win a big championship or whatever and so, you know, we’ve had a lot of success in the area with sports, which I think motivated people to take part because it was fun to bet on teams you like.”

Concerns about potential increases in gambling addictions have been expressed, given the ease of placing bets right from a cell phone.

Though, officials at the Kansas Racing and Gaming Commission say they have mechanisms in place to help combat gambling addiction, namely the self-exclusion list.

Randy Evans, government relations manager for the Kansas Racing and Gaming Commission,

“If someone believes they have a problem with gambling, or their family believes they have a problem with any type of gambling, they can sign up for the self exclusion list,” explains Randy Evans, government relations manager for the Kansas Racing and Gaming Commission. “And that list then is in every casino, every property and the surveillance departments are on the lookout for those people and will not let them in. And then on the sports wagering side if they sign up with each app or with an app when they tried to sign in, whether they’re in the state of Kansas or not, it will prevent them from from being able to place a bet. So people that understand and know they have a problem with gambling are able to sign up either in person or on their mobile app. And then hopefully will seek counseling if they have had issues.”

About 150 people have added themselves to the list since sports betting first opened September 1, 2022. Evans’ confidence in sports betting is not shaken by this number.

“I think it’s a good thing,” he says. “It gives the person that likes to wager likes to gamble, another area and another avenue to do that. And again, protocols are in place to help those that do need help.”

Moving into the 2023 athletic season, officials anticipate similar levels of interest from Kansans.

“That’s kind of a big deal around here, and with good reason,” says Thone. “So I expect there to be a lot of renewed interest in it as we move into the season.”

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.