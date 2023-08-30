Lady Vikes Maegan Mills commits to Tulsa

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The 2022 UKC Offensive Player of the Year has found her new home.

Mills announced on social media that she’ll head to the University of Tulsa as part of the Class of 2025.

Mills helped lead Seaman to the league title after a dominate sophomore season. Mills totaled 401 kills, and a outstanding .420 kill percentage. Mills added 40 blocks, 43 aces and 148 digs and was a first-team All-Class 5A selection and All-5A State Tournament pick after leading Seaman to a fourth-place finish for the second straight year.

