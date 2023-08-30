KPZ Preview: Rock Creek

ST. GEORGE, Kan. (WIBW) - Two days away from the beginning of Kansas Prep Zone and Rock Creek wants more in 2023.

They finished 9-2 last season with a sectional round exit to powerhouse and eventual four straight state champ in Andale.

Head coach Shane Sieben’s team averaged nearly 43 points a game and allowed 25 points a contest last season. The team emphasized this is not a rebuild, it’s a reload and they believe they’ll be slept on.

A nice core of juniors and experience are keys for the Mustangs, especially defensively and the offensive line. A confident group that’s ready to get rolling.

<”We’ve focused a lot on our mentalities in how to be a good leader in general and just to bring those around you with you along the way to keep our heads up and always fight,” Senior Payton McCarn said.

“It’s all about heart,” Senior Trevor Christensen said. “The saying around here is 4 to 6, A to B, that the amount of time during each play is four to six seconds, you have to go whistle to whistle. I want our team to play like that. Our team is better with our backs against the wall.”

“One of our messages is that to never doubt yourself and our kids believe in themselves, they believe in what they’re doing, they believe in our coaching staff,” Sieben said. “Once you have those three things working, you’re going to have a chance on Friday night and it’s a matter of how we respond to adversity.”

The Mustangs will host Southeast of Saline to open the year.

