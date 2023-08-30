KPZ Feature: Manhattan

By Vince Lovergine
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 11:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Prep Zone kicks off Friday and the reigning 6A state champs are next on deck.

The Tribe are coming off that dramatic win over Gardner and that perfect 13-0 season, stopping the two-point conversion for it’s first title since 1988. A big senior class is gone but they bring back 11 starters.

Head coach Joe Schartz and players know they have a target on their back but the expectation stays the same in hopes of repeating. Players will have different roles, underclassmen will have to step up according to coach and it may be a different path from last year but the goal is to be there in November.

”Week one we just to get out there and see whether or not these seniors are ready for their leadership role and to see what we have to go out with and win games on Friday nights,” Schartz said.

“I think we’ve done a pretty good job of forgetting about last year and there hasn’t been much mention about last year but we know what it takes to get to that spot and just need to learn from it and do our best to do it again,” Senior Safety and Running back Max Stanard said.

“I don’t think it matters what we did last year, it’s a whole new year,” Senior OLB Ian McNabb said. “We have new people at different positions, different coaches so we just have to keep going and put that behind us, it’s a new year.”

Manhattan opens the season at home with one of its biggest rivals in Derby.

